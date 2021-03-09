The Force Protocol (FOR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00010045 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.31 or 0.00482600 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars.

