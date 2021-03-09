The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) to Sell

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 26.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SKT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

SKT opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -427.89 and a beta of 2.10.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,752,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 381.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,010,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 800,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,438,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 782,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,352,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 279,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 211,134 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

