The Graph (GRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.68 Billion

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. The Graph has a market cap of $2.68 billion and approximately $505.65 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can currently be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00003936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00056986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.07 or 0.00786270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00026805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00064840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00029850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00040422 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

GRT is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

