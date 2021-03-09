The Graph (GRT) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. The Graph has a market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $626.50 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Graph has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One The Graph token can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00003725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00056021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.58 or 0.00786444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00065955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00041100 BTC.

About The Graph

GRT is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars.

