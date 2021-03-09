The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Shares Gap Down to $249.50

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 249.50 ($3.26), but opened at GBX 240 ($3.14). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 247 ($3.23), with a volume of 137,789 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GYM shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Gym Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Gym Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 266.25 ($3.48).

Get The Gym Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £411.62 million and a P/E ratio of -15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 233.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 189.95.

In related news, insider Mark George bought 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £598.40 ($781.81).

About The Gym Group (LON:GYM)

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.