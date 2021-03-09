The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.46

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 2244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a market cap of $518.04 million, a P/E ratio of 86.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 543.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

