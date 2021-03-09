The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. DA Davidson dropped their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

HD stock opened at $255.39 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.83. The firm has a market cap of $274.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

