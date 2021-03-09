The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Raised by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 59,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 49,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,089,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $719,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $4.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $258.43. The stock had a trading volume of 137,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,545. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.