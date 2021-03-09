The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.45

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.45 and last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 264906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of -96.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

