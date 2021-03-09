The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Price Up 9.2%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) rose 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.93 and last traded at $58.87. Approximately 335,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 375,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.90.

LOVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

The company has a market cap of $864.39 million, a P/E ratio of -448.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.70.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $7,840,184.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,174,197 shares of company stock worth $54,716,821. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth $6,669,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 198,551 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth $4,839,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Lovesac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 464.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

