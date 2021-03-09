The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Price Up 9.2%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) rose 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.93 and last traded at $58.87. Approximately 335,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 375,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.90.
LOVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.
The company has a market cap of $864.39 million, a P/E ratio of -448.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.70.
In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $7,840,184.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,174,197 shares of company stock worth $54,716,821. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth $6,669,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 198,551 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth $4,839,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Lovesac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 464.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.
About The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
