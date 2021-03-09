The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT Raised to $180.00 at KeyCorp

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.41. 2,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,535. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $166.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.73 and a 200 day moving average of $120.38.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 83.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

