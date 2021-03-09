The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Insider Oliver James Rigby Purchases 69 Shares

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Oliver James Rigby purchased 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £151.11 ($197.43).

Oliver James Rigby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Panoply alerts:

On Tuesday, January 12th, Oliver James Rigby sold 41,009 shares of The Panoply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55), for a total value of £79,967.55 ($104,478.12).

The Panoply stock opened at GBX 229.18 ($2.99) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 182.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 155.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75. The Panoply Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 40.20 ($0.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 230 ($3.00).

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

