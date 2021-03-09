The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PNC shares. TheStreet cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $176.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $180.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

