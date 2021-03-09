The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $82,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,420,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,424,000 after buying an additional 473,658 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 56,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 406,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,431,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $126.77. The stock had a trading volume of 252,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,675. The stock has a market cap of $312.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

