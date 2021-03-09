The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $25,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 24.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,420,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,424,000 after purchasing an additional 473,658 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 56,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 406,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.99 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.53. The company has a market cap of $310.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

