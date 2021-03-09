The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.14

The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.14 ($0.85) and traded as high as GBX 109.18 ($1.43). The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) shares last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41), with a volume of 2,008,279 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTN shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 90.20 ($1.18).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £636.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

