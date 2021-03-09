The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $640.35

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 640.35 ($8.37) and traded as low as GBX 583.20 ($7.62). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 591.40 ($7.73), with a volume of 2,549,109 shares trading hands.

SGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 617.50 ($8.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 589.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 640.35. The stock has a market cap of £6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.05.

In other The Sage Group news, insider John Bates acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.73) per share, for a total transaction of £49,728 ($64,969.95).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

