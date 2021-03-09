The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of The Shyft Group worth $11,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75,664 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 93,219 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Shyft Group by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 895,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,402,000 after purchasing an additional 439,533 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in The Shyft Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 756,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Shyft Group by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 156,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

SHYF stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,893. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,783,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

