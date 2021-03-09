The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Billion

Analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to announce sales of $8.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.06 billion. The TJX Companies reported sales of $4.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year sales of $42.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.01 billion to $44.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $45.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.88 billion to $47.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

TJX stock opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 108.64, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,890,417 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $538,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

