The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Up 5.9%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $727.77 and last traded at $719.32. 1,372,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 934,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $678.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $768.60.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.34, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $805.80 and a 200 day moving average of $711.38.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total value of $1,194,987.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,907,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.95, for a total transaction of $1,651,963.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,437,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,851 shares of company stock worth $165,999,751. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.4% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.