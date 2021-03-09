The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $964.92

Shares of The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 964.92 ($12.61) and traded as high as GBX 998 ($13.04). The Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 995 ($13.00), with a volume of 469,733 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 994.29 ($12.99).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 969.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 964.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The firm has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a PE ratio of -10.91.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

