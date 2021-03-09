The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 0.8% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $72,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

DIS stock opened at $194.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.45. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $352.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

