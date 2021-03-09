The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 28,062 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.1% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $40,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $194.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $352.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.49, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $200.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

