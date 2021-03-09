The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 31,986 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.6% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $85,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS opened at $195.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $354.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

