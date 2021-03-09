The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Insider Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
WU traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $24.98. 7,100,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657,026. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,874,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,634,000 after acquiring an additional 559,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,543,000 after buying an additional 387,028 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,433,000 after buying an additional 126,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,090,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in The Western Union by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,024,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares during the period.
A number of research firms have recently commented on WU. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.
