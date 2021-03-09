The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Insider Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WU traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $24.98. 7,100,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657,026. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,874,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,634,000 after acquiring an additional 559,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,543,000 after buying an additional 387,028 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,433,000 after buying an additional 126,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,090,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in The Western Union by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,024,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WU. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

