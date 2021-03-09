The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Financial Comparison

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and The Western Union (NYSE:WU) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.9% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of The Western Union shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MOGU and The Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -309.58% -11.00% -8.82% The Western Union 12.38% -1,029.12% 8.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MOGU and The Western Union’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $117.97 million 1.58 -$314.04 million N/A N/A The Western Union $5.29 billion 1.99 $1.06 billion $1.73 14.79

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU.

Volatility and Risk

MOGU has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Western Union has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MOGU and The Western Union, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Western Union 5 8 5 0 2.00

MOGU currently has a consensus price target of $3.10, suggesting a potential upside of 59.79%. The Western Union has a consensus price target of $23.41, suggesting a potential downside of 8.53%. Given MOGU’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MOGU is more favorable than The Western Union.

Summary

The Western Union beats MOGU on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MOGU Company Profile

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, and other services to merchants and users. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini-programs on Weixin, Weixin pay and QQ Wallet entryways, and Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com websites to users. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. MOGU Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. The company also offers cash-based and electronic-based bill payment services that facilitates payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. It serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

