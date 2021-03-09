The Western Union Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 40,254 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,891% compared to the average daily volume of 2,022 call options.

WU stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.45. 47,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,601,478. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,343,710. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union by 179.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 131,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 84,398 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 68,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 4.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 127,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

