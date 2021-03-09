TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) vs. BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Head to Head Survey

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) and BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TherapeuticsMD and BELLUS Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TherapeuticsMD -327.98% N/A -78.47% BELLUS Health -190,199.98% -30.46% -28.77%

TherapeuticsMD has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BELLUS Health has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of TherapeuticsMD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of BELLUS Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of TherapeuticsMD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of BELLUS Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TherapeuticsMD and BELLUS Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TherapeuticsMD $49.65 million 8.15 -$176.15 million ($0.68) -1.99 BELLUS Health $30,000.00 10,027.14 -$25.97 million ($0.55) -6.98

BELLUS Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TherapeuticsMD. BELLUS Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TherapeuticsMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TherapeuticsMD and BELLUS Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TherapeuticsMD 1 1 4 0 2.50 BELLUS Health 0 2 6 0 2.75

TherapeuticsMD presently has a consensus target price of $5.07, suggesting a potential upside of 275.31%. BELLUS Health has a consensus target price of $8.62, suggesting a potential upside of 124.39%. Given TherapeuticsMD’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TherapeuticsMD is more favorable than BELLUS Health.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a progesterone-alone transdermal cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone transdermal cream; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch product candidates. The company's clinical development product is TX-009HR, an oral progesterone and estradiol formulation. It also manufactures and distributes branded and generic prescription prenatal vitamins under the vitaTrue, vitaPearl, vitaMedMD, and BocaGreenMD Prena1 brands. The company sells its prescription prenatal vitamin and hormone therapy drug products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus. BELLUS Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

