Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $19.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $31.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,393.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

