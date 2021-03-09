Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s 10th Largest Position

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.9% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.09% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $164,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $446.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $490.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $175.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

