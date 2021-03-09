Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,973,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $919,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,261 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $447.35. 7,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,272. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $490.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

