Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.

TMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.35.

Shares of TMO traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $452.33. 27,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,272. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.34. The firm has a market cap of $178.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 27,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.3% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

