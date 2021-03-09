Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches Market Cap of $916.08 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 38.3% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $916.08 million and approximately $78.74 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.61 or 0.00277731 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00066284 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.70 or 0.02468644 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,255,508,800 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

