THETA (THETA) Trading 33.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One THETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.06 or 0.00009372 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, THETA has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a total market capitalization of $5.06 billion and $316.74 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.29 or 0.00783234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00027010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00065885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00030443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00040663 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.