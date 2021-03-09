Thingschain (TIC) Market Capitalization Achieves $70,554.03

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Thingschain has a market cap of $70,554.03 and approximately $484.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,155.91 or 0.99596128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00038068 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00012251 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00090406 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

