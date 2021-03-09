Thisoption (TONS) Price Reaches $0.82

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Thisoption token can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thisoption has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. Thisoption has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $4.12 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.75 or 0.00503528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00065872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00052090 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00076813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00076661 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.69 or 0.00466757 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 tokens. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Thisoption Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

