Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Announces Earnings Results

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.72. 18,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,901. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 2.42.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.