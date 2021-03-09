THORChain (RUNE) Trading Up 20.7% This Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for about $5.97 or 0.00011027 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $1.42 billion and $47.22 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $286.04 or 0.00528282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00070354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00062356 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00077313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.03 or 0.00531967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00076965 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

