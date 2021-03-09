Thorney Technologies Ltd (TEK.AX) (ASX:TEK) Insider Alexander Waislitz Acquires 96,703 Shares

Thorney Technologies Ltd (TEK.AX) (ASX:TEK) insider Alexander Waislitz acquired 96,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,296.60 ($25,211.85).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thorney Technologies Ltd (TEK.AX) alerts:

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Alexander Waislitz bought 98,295 shares of Thorney Technologies Ltd (TEK.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$37,057.22 ($26,469.44).

On Monday, March 1st, Alexander Waislitz purchased 5,002 shares of Thorney Technologies Ltd (TEK.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$1,925.77 ($1,375.55).

About Thorney Technologies Ltd (TEK.AX)

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Thorney Technologies Ltd (TEK.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorney Technologies Ltd (TEK.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.