Thorney Technologies Ltd (TEK.AX) (ASX:TEK) Insider Alexander Waislitz Acquires 96,703 Shares

Thorney Technologies Ltd (TEK.AX) (ASX:TEK) insider Alexander Waislitz acquired 96,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,296.60 ($25,211.85).
Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, Alexander Waislitz bought 98,295 shares of Thorney Technologies Ltd (TEK.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$37,057.22 ($26,469.44).
- On Monday, March 1st, Alexander Waislitz purchased 5,002 shares of Thorney Technologies Ltd (TEK.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$1,925.77 ($1,375.55).
