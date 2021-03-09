Thugs Finance (THUGS) Reaches Market Cap of $3.73 Million

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Thugs Finance has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $467.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thugs Finance has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Thugs Finance token can currently be purchased for about $5.70 or 0.00010530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.68 or 0.00507687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00068670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00075309 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.77 or 0.00522645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00076527 BTC.

Thugs Finance Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 654,497 tokens. Thugs Finance’s official website is thugs.fi

Thugs Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thugs Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thugs Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

