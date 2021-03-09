Thunder Token Market Capitalization Reaches $80.52 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Thunder Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $80.52 million and $28.82 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00010006 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.92 or 0.00444521 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001268 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thunder Token Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

