TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $285.00

Shares of TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 281.50 ($3.68), with a volume of 61686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283.10 ($3.70).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TI Fluid Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 203.20 ($2.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 259.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 214.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of €0.07 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, distribution, and thermal management products to support various propulsion systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

