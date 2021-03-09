TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Trading 4% Higher

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 283.10 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 281.50 ($3.68). 399,327 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 268,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270.75 ($3.54).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203.20 ($2.65).

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 259.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 214.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of €0.07 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. TI Fluid Systems’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, distribution, and thermal management products to support various propulsion systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.