Tidex Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 57% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 42.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tidex Token has a market cap of $1.02 million and $43.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.68 or 0.00507687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00068670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00075309 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.77 or 0.00522645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00076527 BTC.

Tidex Token Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

