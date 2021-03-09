Tidex Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. Tidex Token has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $44.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.55 or 0.00492533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00066859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00051323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00077557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00077451 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.75 or 0.00467029 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

