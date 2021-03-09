Tile Shop (TTSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

Tile Shop stock remained flat at $$6.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,364. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. Tile Shop has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In other news, Director Philip B. Livingston sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $33,240.60. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

