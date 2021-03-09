Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shot up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.04 and last traded at $24.41. 17,681,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 47,767,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.
TLRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.
Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
