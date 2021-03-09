Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shot up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.04 and last traded at $24.41. 17,681,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 47,767,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

TLRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tilray by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

