TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TimkenSteel traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 1462638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after purchasing an additional 295,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 267,677 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth about $901,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 867.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 169,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 114,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

