TimkenSteel (TMST) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST):

3/8/2021 – TimkenSteel had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – TimkenSteel was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

3/1/2021 – TimkenSteel had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2021 – TimkenSteel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

TMST traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,731. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $505.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth about $901,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 72,706 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

