Timothy B. Goodell Sells 20,727 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 20,727 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $1,499,183.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,581 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,351. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $76.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $3,035,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Hess by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 186,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,821,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,992,000 after acquiring an additional 45,314 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Hess by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 397,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,009,000 after acquiring an additional 200,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.